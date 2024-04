Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY, joined Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, in calling for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s removal. Massie said that he would co-sponsor a resolution to remove Johnson due to his handling of Ukraine aid.

Johnson told reporters, “I am not resigning.” He continued, “And it is, in my view, an absurd notion that someone would bring a vacate motion when we are simply here trying to do our jobs.”