Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Senate has begun the impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. House Republicans voted to impeach Mayorkas in February. Mayorkas was criticized by Republicans for his handling of the southern border wall.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We want to address this issue as expeditiously as possible.” He continued, “Impeachment should never be used to settle a policy disagreement.”