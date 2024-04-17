ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – CBS to develop its first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

CBS is partnering with the NAACP to develop their first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years. The show will be called, “The Gates” and it will air on CBS.

President of the CBS Studios NAACP venture, Sheila Ducksworth, said, “THE GATES will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective.” She continued, “This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines, and Black culture front and center, THE GATES will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture.”





