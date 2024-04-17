NATIONAL NEWS – USC cancels pro-Palestinian valedictorian’s speech citing safety concerns

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The University of Southern California has canceled the valedictorian’s commencement speech citing safety concerns. The student, Asna Tabassum, is a South Asian-American Muslim who majored in biomedical engineering and minored in resistance to genocide. Tabassum has received backlash for her views on social media about being pro-Palestinian. USC’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Andrew T. Guzman said, “After careful consideration, we have decided that our student valedictorian will not deliver a speech at commencement. While this is disappointing, tradition must give way to safety.”

Tabassum responded to the university’s statement: “And due to widespread fear, I was hoping to use my commencement speech to inspire my classmates with a message of hope.” She continued, “USC is only caving to fear and rewarding hatred.”





