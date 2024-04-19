SPORTS NEWS – Mystics select UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards with the No. 6 pick in WNBA draft

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Mystics selected The University of Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards as the sixth pick in the WNBA draft. The Mystics preseason begins on May 4 in Atlanta versus the Atlanta Dream.

In a post to social media, Edwards said, “A dream come true, but not done yet! Thank you to everyone who has helped me to get to this point, I love and appreciate you.” She continued, “To my parents and my brother Jahmal, I am because of you… thank you. Washington it’s time. Let’s get to work!”





