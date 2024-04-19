NATIONAL NEWS – 4 states experience 911 outages

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Texas, Nevada, Nebraska, and South Dakota all experienced 911 outages. The outage was reportedly caused by a third-party company physically cutting a fiber wire which severed the connection.

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “When you call 911 in an emergency, it is vital that call goes through.” She continued, “The FCC has already begun investigating the 911 multi-state outages that occurred last night to get to the bottom of the cause and impact.”





