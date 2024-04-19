NATIONAL NEWS – Columbia University students partake in Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hundreds of Columbia University students set up encampments on the university’s main lawn in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. The action was organized by student-led coalitions: Students for Justice in Palestine, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and Jewish Voice for Peace. The students have called on their university to divest all finances that profit from the occupation in Palestine.

On Monday morning the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine coalition said in a post to social media, “As of 4 AM this morning, Columbia University students have occupied the center of campus, launching our Gaza Solidarity Encampment.” The post continued, “We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide.”





