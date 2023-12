Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Metro’s Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place Chinatown has been suspended until Dec. 30. There will be repair work done on the tunnels between the two stations. There will be free shuttle buses available for commuters.

“We have a structural issue in the original tunnel around Farragut North,” said Metro General Manager, Randy Clarke. “We have to get in a fix that, if not one day we won’t have a red line.”