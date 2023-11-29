VIRGINIA NEWS – Former prison guard sentenced to 3 years for failing to medically assist inmate who died

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former Federal Bureau of Prisons Lieutenant Michael Anderson was sentenced to three years in prison for failing to help an inmate who needed medical attention. According to court documents, Anderson observed the inmate’s symptoms but failed to notify medical staff. He pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights in July.

“People held in jails and prisons are at the mercy of correctional officials when it comes to fair treatment and basic necessities like healthcare, especially when they are experiencing a medical emergency,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.





