Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A confederate memorial statue that was originally unveiled in 1914 is set to be removed from the Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 22. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin disagrees with the decision and plans to relocate the statue.

Moses Jacob Ezekiel, a Confederate veteran, and the statue’s sculptor, is buried at the base of the statue. His remains will not be removed nor will the other gravesites nearby be harmed during the removal.