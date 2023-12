Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, an aide to Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin has left his job after allegations that he performed sexual misconduct inside a Senate building. Maese-Czeropski was linked to a video filmed in the Hart Senate Office Building which showed two men having sex.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” said the office of Sen. Cardin in a statement “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”