VIRGINIA NEWS – Bristow residents file a lawsuit against Prince William County to block new data center

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Residents in Bristow have filed a lawsuit against Prince William County and a developer to stop the construction of a new data center complex, Devlin Technology Park. The potential seven to nine centers would be directly adjacent to a residential neighborhood.

The project was approved by Prince William County’s board in November despite opposition from residents. The resident’s lawsuit alleges that their quality of life will be negatively impacted by the complex and that the board illegally approved the rezoning of the county for the complex.





