SPOTLIGHT POSTCARDS – Nature, moments, and events in photos and videos in the Washington, D.C. metro area (August 14, 2023)

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

OPEN CALL:

Submit a unique or funny photo or video from celebrations, parties, births, weddings, holidays, vacations or any other events and occurrences in the DMV to Spotlight Postcards.  Photos and videos taken anywhere in Washington, D.C., and the states of Maryland and Virginia are accepted.  Videos must be 20 seconds or less.  Email your photos and videos to Advertise@dcspotlight.com.

Sunset and a family of geese at Whetstone Lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland in Montgomery County

Sunset at Two Views in St. Michaels, Maryland

A curious racoon in Fairfax, Virginia checking in on a neighborhood cat

July 4th fireworks at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Lightning on the Chesapeake Bay in Northumberland County, Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin throwing out the first pitch at the Potomac Leagues game in McLean, Virginia

A peace sign carved in the last snow in the early spring in Bristow, Virginia

A necklace pendant left on the bathroom sink in Harris Teeter grocery store in Woodbridge, Virginia

 

 

 

