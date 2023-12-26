NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rejects fast-track decision in Trump immunity dispute

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court declined to fast-track former President Donald Trump’s case for immunity from federal prosecution. The request was made by special counsel Jack Smith. Arguments by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals are scheduled for Jan. 9.

“The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected Deranged Jack Smith’s “SUPER SPEEDY” lawsuit against me,” said Trump in a post on social media. “This sick puppies team of Lowlifes and Radical Left Thugs could have brought this “case” 3 years ago, and it would be long over by now. No, they waited until right in the middle of my very successful campaign for President.”