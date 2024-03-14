NATIONAL NEWS – Boeing whistleblower found dead in South Carolina

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A former Boeing quality inspector, John Barnett, who filed a whistleblower complaint in 2017 over safety issues was found dead on Monday. Barnett was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in Charleston, South Carolina. He was in Charleston to give a deposition testimony in his ongoing whistleblower retaliation case against Boeing. Barnett worked for the aircraft manufacturing company for more than three decades before he retired in 2017.

“We are all devastated,” said Barnett’s attorneys Brian Knowles and Robert Turkewitz. “We need more information about what happened to John. The Charleston police need to investigate this fully and accurately and tell the public what they find out. No detail can be left unturned.”





