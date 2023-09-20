NATIONAL NEWS – 5 Americans detained freed in prison swap with Iran

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five Americans who were wrongfully detained in Iran were released Monday and are currently on their way to Washington, D.C. to be reunited with their families. As a part of a prisoner exchange, Tehran will receive $6 billion in previously frozen oil revenue along with five Iranian citizens currently detained in the U.S.

The U.S. plans to emanate new sanctions against Iran following the release. Though this release is a notable diplomatic move after years of ongoing and circuitous negotiations between the United States and Iran, a senior official to the Biden administration described Iran as “an adversary and a state sponsor of terrorism.” Biden administration officials also emphasized that the funds transferred to Iran would be monitored by the U.S. Treasury Department to ensure that they are solely used for humanitarian purchases, however, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his government will spend the $6 billion wherever they need it.





