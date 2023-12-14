MARYLAND NEWS – Barbara Mandel, former first lady of Maryland, dies at 103

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Barbara Mandel, the first lady of Maryland died on Monday at age 103. She is known for refusing to leave the governor’s mansion when her husband, Governor Marvin Mandel, announced that he was divorcing her. She stayed at the residence until the divorce was finalized.

“Her love of family, friends, and the State of Maryland were paramount in her life,” states her obituary. “Both in her personal and political life, her extraordinary wisdom was shared and her advice was sought, received, and followed by many.”





