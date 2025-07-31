NATIONAL NEWS – Midtown Manhattan mass shooting leaves four dead, including NYPD officer

Ananya Roy, News Writer

New York City was rocked Monday evening by a rare and brutal mass shooting in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, just blocks from landmarks like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. A gunman identified as Shane Devon Tamura, 27, opened fire inside 345 Park Avenue, a commercial high-rise housing the NFL and Blackstone, killing NYPD Officer Didarul Islam and three others before taking his own life. Officer Islam, a father of two with a third child on the way, was working off-duty security at the time. A fifth victim, an NFL employee, remains in critical condition. The suspect reportedly spared one woman in an elevator before heading to the 33rd floor, where more violence unfolded.

The rampage stunned New Yorkers and sent office workers fleeing into rush-hour chaos while others remained trapped inside the 44-story tower for hours. Authorities say Tamura, who drove from Las Vegas to Manhattan, had a known history of mental illness. Police recovered a revolver, magazines, and medication in his car parked outside. As the city mourns Officer Islam and the other unnamed victims, questions swirl around how the shooter bypassed multiple safeguards and what led to the targeted attack in such a high-profile building