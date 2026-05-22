CALENDAR OF EVENTS – 50 FUN THINGS TO DO IN WASHINGTON, D.C. — JUNE/JULY 2026

IMAGE COURTESY: The Fillmore Silver Spring, Jiffy Lube Live, Warner Theatre, Capital One Hall, Strathmore Music Center, Wolf Trap

JUNE

June 2, 8 p.m. – Corinne Bailey Rae (Grammy-nominated neo-soul and R&B singer-songwriter), From $83, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets

June 4 to June 7, Various times – Gary Clark Jr. with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (Blues-rock guitarists), From $49, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 5, 8 p.m. – Echo & The Bunnymen (British post-punk band), From $77, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets

June 11, 7 p.m. – Lauren Daigle (Multi-Grammy-winning contemporary Christian pop artist), From $45, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 12, 7 p.m. – Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour with Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury, and The Figs (Christian pop lineup), From $68, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

June 12, 7:30 p.m. – Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and almost monday (Indie rock show), From $39, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 13, 7:30 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band (Rock show), From $85, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

June 13, 7:30 p.m. – The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long, From $32, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 14, 7 p.m. – Orville Peck, From $49, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 16 to June 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – SUFFS (Acclaimed musical about the women’s suffrage movement), From $64, The National Theatre, Buy tickets

June 19, 7:30 p.m. – Mumford & Sons with Dylan Gossett (Folk-rock show), From $68, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

June 18, 7 p.m. – Daniel Tosh: My First Farewell Tour (Stand-up comedian and “Tosh.0” host), From $57, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets

June 20, 8 p.m. – Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers with Dave Hill (Beloved actor and comedian Bill Murray in a rare live comedy and music performance), From $57, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets

June 20, 7 p.m. – America: The Happy Trails Tour (Classic rock legends performing “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair,” and more), From $65, Capital One Hall, Tysons, VA, Buy tickets

June 20, 8 p.m. – Broadway in the Park with Signature Theatre (Beloved D.C.-area theater company performs Broadway favorites under the stars), From $35, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 21, 8 p.m. – Comedy Bang! Bang! Ground Beefing Tour 2026 (Live comedy podcast with host Scott Aukerman and surprise celebrity guests), From $69, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets

June 24, 7 p.m. – Santana & The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour 2026 (Rock show), From $45, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

June 24, 8 p.m. – Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd (Two of rock and country’s most iconic female voices), From $54, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 25, 8 p.m. – St. Vincent with the National Symphony Orchestra (Avant-garde rock show), From $49, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

June 26, 8 p.m. – Chris Botti (Grammy-winning trumpeter performing jazz, pop, and classic standards), From $66, Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD, Buy tickets



June 27, 6:30 p.m. – Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins (Rock show), From $43, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

June 27 and June 28, 7 p.m. – The Strokes: Reality Awaits North America (Indie rock band), From $72, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

June 27 and June 28, 6 p.m. – An Evening with Goose (Progressive jam band), From $55, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

June 30, 7:30 p.m. – The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet (80s synth-pop bands), From $69, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

JULY

July 1, 8 p.m. – Corbyn Besson and Soulidified (Pop sensation Corbyn Besson, formerly of Why Don’t We), From $59, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets

July 3, 8 p.m. – Harry Connick Jr. (New Orleans jazz and pop artist), From $49, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 7, 8 p.m. – National Symphony Orchestra featuring Lizzo, From $95, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 7 to July 19, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice The Musical (The Broadway hit based on Tim Burton’s classic film), From $87, The National Theatre, Buy tickets

July 9, 8 p.m. – Todd Rundgren: Damned If I Do Tour (Rock show), From $41, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets

July 9, 8 p.m. – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert with the National Symphony Orchestra (The complete film screening with the full orchestral score performed live), From $87, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 9 to July 12, Various times – Marcus D. Wiley (Stand-up comedian), From $25, DC Improv, Buy tickets

July 10, 8 p.m. – A.R. Rahman with the National Symphony Orchestra (The Oscar-winning composer of “Jai Ho” and the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack conducts his greatest works live), From $87, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 11, 7:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert with the National Symphony Orchestra (The beloved animated film with the full orchestral score performed live), From $64, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 11, 7:30 p.m. – Alex Warren (Rising pop singer-songwriter known for his hit song “Ordinary”), From $62, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

July 15, 7 p.m. – Buju Banton & Stephen Marley: Roots and Rhymes Tour (Reggae show), From $49, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

July 15, 7 p.m. – Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm (Post-grunge rock show), From $39, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets

July 16, 5:30 p.m. – Alison Krauss and Union Station (Multi-Grammy-winning bluegrass and country artists), From $55, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 17, 8 p.m. – Ne-Yo & Akon: Nights Like This Tour 2026 (Two early 2000s R&B stars), From $42, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

July 17 to July 19, Various times – Chris D’Elia (Stand-up comedian), From $25, DC Improv, Buy tickets

July 17, 6:45 p.m. – Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson, From $48, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

July 18 and 19, 7 p.m. – Phish, From $63, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

July 20, 7 p.m. – Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour (Rock show), From $42, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

July 21, 7 p.m. – Death Cab for Cutie: I Built You A Tower World Tour with Japanese Breakfast (Indie rock show), From $85, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

July 22, 8 p.m. – Tori Amos (Rock show), From $52, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 22, 8 p.m. – Rx Bandits with Catbite (Ska-punk band), From $43, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets

July 24 to July 26, Various times – Sheryl Underwood (Co-host of “The Talk” and stand-up comedian), From $25, DC Improv, Buy tickets

July 24 and July 25, 8 p.m. – Bob Dylan, From $66, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets

July 24, 6:30 p.m. – O.A.R.: Three Decades Tour with Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb, From $39, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD, Buy tickets

July 25, 6:30 p.m. – Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour (Rock show), From $35, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

July 29, 8 p.m. – John Mellencamp: Dancing Words Tour – The Greatest Hits, From $35, Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, Buy tickets

July 30, 8 p.m. – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, From $91, Wolf Trap Filene Center, Vienna, VA, Buy tickets