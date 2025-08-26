WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump threatens to pull Baltimore bridge funds amid clash with Maryland Govenor Wes Moore

President Donald Trump threatened to “rethink” federal funding for Baltimore’s replacement of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in 2024, after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore challenged his repeated attacks on the city. Trump also suggested he could deploy troops to Baltimore, mirroring his controversial takeover of Washington’s police force earlier this month.

The exchange follows weeks of escalating rhetoric, with Moore inviting Trump to walk Baltimore neighborhoods in September instead of disparaging the city from afar. While Trump has painted Baltimore as “crime-ridden,” recent data shows homicides have dropped 40% since 2019.

The Key Bridge replacement, estimated at $1.9 billion and slated for completion in 2028, remains in early stages of demolition and reconstruction. Trump’s threats to withhold funds echo similar clashes in his second term with Democratic-led cities, many of which have relied on federal support for infrastructure recovery.