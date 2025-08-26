SPORTS NEWS – Terry McLaurin agrees to Commanders $96M contract extension through 2028

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The Washington Commanders have secured star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year contract extension worth up to $96 million, locking him in through the 2028 season. McLaurin, 29, had been placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp but was recently activated with hopes of suiting up for the Sept. 7th opener.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, McLaurin has emerged as the Commanders’ most reliable offensive weapon, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons. Last year, he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,096 yards while building chemistry with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a connection that helped propel Washington into the playoffs.