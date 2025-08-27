WHITE HOUSE NEWS – President Trump and Gov. Wes Moore feud deepens with threats to send National Guard to Baltimore

Ananya Roy, News Writer

President Trump’s clash with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) intensified this week as the president threatened to send National Guard troops into Baltimore and reconsider federal funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild. Trump blasted Moore on Truth Social, accusing him of presiding over “crime-ridden Baltimore” after the governor challenged him to visit the city and “walk our streets.” He also tied Moore’s record on crime to broader Democratic leadership in cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C., where he has already deployed federal forces. The exchange spiraled as Moore fired back on social media, accusing Trump of dodging accountability and mocking him over past draft deferments. The feud underscores Moore’s growing national profile, with speculation building over a possible 2028 presidential run.

The fight took an unusual turn when Trump, at an Oval Office event, claimed Moore once hugged him at the Army-Navy game and privately called him “the greatest president in my lifetime” who was doing a “fantastic job.” Video evidence later showed only a brief handshake and mention of Baltimore’s bridge reconstruction, contradicting Trump’s account. For Moore, the exchange highlights his unique political rise, from Rhodes Scholar and combat veteran to best-selling author and Maryland’s first Black governor, positioning him as a Democrat to watch in the years to come. With his sharp rebuttals to Trump and increasing national attention, Moore is quickly becoming a prominent figure in conversations about the party’s future.