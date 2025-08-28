POLITICS NEWS – Gov. Newsom launches “Patriot Shop” with parody MAGA gear, laughing all the way to the bank

Ananya Roy, News Writer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has escalated his online trolling campaign against President Trump by launching a new merchandise line called the “Patriot Shop.” The store sells parody versions of Trump-inspired gear, including hats and shirts that mimic the style of items sold by the Trump Store.

The move follows weeks of Newsom posting memes, all-caps tweets, and satirical images of the 79-year-old president on social media. Political observers say the strategy is part of the governor’s effort to energize Democrats and sharpen his profile nationally, as speculation continues over his potential 2028 presidential ambitions.

While Trump has made millions monetizing his political brand through merchandise, Newsom is attempting to flip that strategy back on the president, drawing cheers from Democrats and jeers from Trump supporters.