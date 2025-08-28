WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump fires railroad regulator amid Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger review

Ananya Roy, News Writer

President Trump has fired Robert Primus, a Democrat member of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the agency reviewing the proposed $71.5 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

Primus, who joined the board in 2021 and opposed the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern deal in 2023, called the termination “deeply troubling and legally invalid,” saying he will continue to carry out his duties or pursue legal action if blocked.

The White House said Primus “did not align with the President’s America First agenda” and pledged to nominate “more qualified” replacements. His ouster comes as Trump escalates firings across independent agencies, including recent dismissals at the FTC, EEOC, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern announced their merger in July. Still, regulators have raised concerns that a coast-to-coast rail giant could drive up prices, disrupt service, and reduce safety investments. The STB, which now has three members, remains central to deciding the deal’s fate.