WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trump DOJ loses: Grand jury declines felony indictment for man who threw sandwich at CBP agent

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Federal prosecutors failed to secure a felony indictment against Sean Charles Dunn, who was caught on video throwing a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C., sources told the AP. Dunn, an international affairs specialist formerly with the Justice Department, was fired after the viral incident.

The case highlights legal challenges to President Trump’s law enforcement surge in the capital, which has led to over 1,000 arrests. Grand jurors unusually refused to indict Dunn, despite the longstanding saying that prosecutors could “indict a ham sandwich.” Dunn reportedly approached CBP agents, called one a “fascist,” and threw the sandwich at his chest before being apprehended.

Defense attorneys and judges have raised concerns over the federal handling of arrests for incidents that might normally be managed locally. Similar pushback occurred in another case where three separate grand juries refused to indict a woman accused of assaulting an FBI agent, and prosecutors are pursuing only a misdemeanor against her.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Scott J. Pichon, 33, was arrested for allegedly spitting on two South Carolina Army National Guard members patrolling near Union Station; he faces a felony assault charge with up to eight years in prison.