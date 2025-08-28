MARYLAND NEWS – Fire station in Capitol Heights targeted by incendiary, explosive devices; suspect on the loose

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Authorities in Prince George’s County are investigating a string of incidents at Fire Station 805 in Capitol Heights, where incendiary devices have been placed on the property three times in recent months. Officials said the station appears to be specifically targeted, with surveillance footage from Aug. 13 showing a suspect carrying Molotov cocktail-style devices and leaving them at the base of a flagpole and inside a mailbox.

The suspect was seen wearing black pants and a distinctive Members Only jacket featuring a Tom and Jerry design and a bulldog graphic labeled “1 bad boy.” No injuries have been reported, but officials say the devices pose a risk to nearby schools and the surrounding community.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.