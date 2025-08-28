NATIONAL NEWS – Two children killed, 17 injured in Minneapolis church shooting, while kids were praying

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A gunman opened fire through the stained-glass windows of a Minneapolis church during a Mass marking the first week of classes at Annunciation Catholic School, killing two children, ages 8 and 10, and wounding 17 others. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Robin Westman, blocked church exits with wooden beams before firing multiple weapons into the pews, where children scrambled for cover.

Westman, an Annunciation graduate, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound behind the church. Authorities confirmed the shooter legally purchased a rifle, shotgun, and pistol used in the attack. The FBI is investigating the case as domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics, citing a manifesto shared online.

The shooting, the 44th at a U.S. school this year, has sparked fresh calls for gun control from Democratic leaders. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged action beyond “thoughts and prayers,” with Frey emphasizing that the children were “literally praying” when the attack began.