THE WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump biographer says Epstein tapes on Trump ‘too hot’ for media to handle

Journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff claims he holds explosive audio recordings of Jeffrey Epstein discussing his longstanding friendship with President Trump, but says major media outlets refuse to publish the material, calling it “too hot to handle” Wolff, speaking on The Court of History podcast, said these tapes include Epstein detailing his deep relationship with Trump and insights into the Trump White House.

Wolff alleges he was explicitly warned by Trump’s aides not to bring up Epstein during a Mar-a-Lago interview, or risk ending the conversation immediately. Epstein’s controversial death while in custody in 2019 further fuels speculation. Wolff’s comments come amid mounting public calls to release all Epstein-related files, deepening intrigue around Trump’s connection to the disgraced financier.