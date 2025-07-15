POLITICS NEWS – Dershowitz claims two judges blocking release of Epstein case records

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Attorney Alan Dershowitz has accused two federal judges in New York of withholding critical court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming they are protecting influential individuals linked to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Dershowitz argues the judges have selectively sealed material that should be public, hindering transparency. His comments come amid growing frustration over the Trump administration’s limited release of Epstein-related files.

The sealed records include those from Epstein’s dismissed 2019 criminal case and a defamation suit against his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, overseen by Judges Richard M. Berman and Loretta Preska, respectively. Dershowitz emphasized that responsibility for secrecy lies with the judiciary rather than Attorney General Pam Bondi, despite the backlash she’s faced from Trump allies. Legal experts and victim advocates echo Dershowitz’s call for greater transparency, criticizing ongoing efforts to keep potentially explosive evidence hidden.