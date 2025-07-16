POLITICS NEWS – Bombshell: Bill O’Reilly admits Epstein claims about Biden are false as Epstein died before Biden presidency

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was forced to walk back a false claim during a tense NewsNation interview on Monday night, after falsely insisting that Jeffrey Epstein was prosecuted and convicted under President Joe Biden’s administration. Anchor Leland Vittert quickly corrected him, noting Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, during Donald Trump’s presidency, before any trial could occur. O’Reilly, initially defiant, snapped, “Yeah, so?!” when confronted with the timeline. Vittert pressed further: “How do you convict a guy that is dead?”

Eventually, O’Reilly conceded, saying, “OK. I stand corrected,” but not before doubling down multiple times and wrongly asserting that Merrick Garland’s Justice Department was responsible for Epstein’s prosecution. “This is what infuriates me about these people! Jeffries knew the Biden administration had exactly the same thing the Trump administration has on Epstein,” O’Reilly ranted, targeting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The on-air correction adds fuel to the ongoing partisan dispute over the handling of Epstein files, which has drawn scrutiny from both MAGA conservatives and Democratic leaders demanding transparency from the Trump administration.