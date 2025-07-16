MARYLAND NEWS – Gov. Wes Moore launches ‘Maryland Benefits One Application’ to simplify access to essential services

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced the launch of the Maryland Benefits One Application, a streamlined, mobile-friendly platform designed to simplify access to essential public assistance programs. The new initiative consolidates multiple benefit applications, including Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and energy assistance, into a single digital application accessible via computer or smartphone. On average, it takes users just 28 minutes to complete, significantly reducing the complexity and inconvenience traditionally associated with accessing state assistance.

Governor Moore emphasized that this innovative tool arrives at a crucial moment when federal support for vulnerable groups such as veterans, seniors, disabled residents, and working families is being scaled back. Maryland Benefits, formerly known as MD THINK, represents a collaboration between the Departments of Information Technology, Health, and Human Services to enhance efficiency, security, and transparency. Department leaders highlighted that the new system not only makes applying easier, but also leverages automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies to deliver cost-effective, customer-focused services to approximately 1.3 million Maryland residents.