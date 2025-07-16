WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trayon White wins back Ward 8 seat, despite bribery charges in divisive D.C. comeback

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Trayon White Sr., the former D.C. Council member expelled earlier this year, is projected to reclaim his Ward 8 seat in a special election, according to the Associated Press, even as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges. White, who has pleaded not guilty, secured 29% of the vote in a four-way race marked by voter skepticism and deep political divisions. Despite not raising or spending any campaign funds, White relied on name recognition and long-standing community ties to pull off the win.

The race became a referendum on redemption in Ward 8, a community that once famously embraced Marion Barry after his conviction. Many residents, recalling White’s history of grassroots activism and direct support, such as securing legal aid and delivering holiday meals, saw him as deserving of a second chance. Still, a majority of voters cast ballots for other candidates, highlighting lingering concerns over the pending corruption case that could disqualify him from office if convicted.