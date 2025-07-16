NATIONAL NEWS – Meta trial begins as Zuckerberg and executives face $8B shareholder lawsuit over data privacy failures

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A high-stakes trial opened this week in Delaware Chancery Court as Meta Platforms shareholders seek over $8 billion in damages from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other current and former executives. The lawsuit accuses them of breaching fiduciary duties by failing to protect user data, violating a 2012 agreement with the Federal Trade Commission. The case stems from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data from millions of Facebook users was allegedly harvested without consent. Plaintiffs argue Meta leaders, including Sheryl Sandberg, Marc Andreessen, and Peter Thiel, ignored warning signs and misled the public about the platform’s privacy practices.

Meta is not a named defendant, but the suit represents a rare and challenging “Caremark” oversight claim—one of the toughest to prove in corporate law. The trial, overseen by Judge Kathaleen McCormick (who previously voided Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package), will also address allegations that Zuckerberg sold shares while anticipating the scandal’s impact on Meta stock. Defendants deny wrongdoing, asserting compliance efforts were in place and that they, too, were deceived by Cambridge Analytica. The outcome could have broad implications for corporate accountability in the tech sector.