NATIONAL NEWS – ASML stock crashes over 10% as it warns 2026 growth at risk amid U.S. tariff uncertainty

Ananya Roy, News Writer

ASML, the world’s leading supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, warned it may not achieve revenue growth in 2026 as U.S. tariff uncertainty causes delays in chipmakers’ investment decisions. The announcement sent ASML shares tumbling 10.5% causing their worst day since October, and dragged down peers in the semiconductor equipment sector. The company cited potential 30% tariffs on European exports as a key concern, which could raise the price of its high-end EUV lithography machines from €250 million to €325 million per unit.

Despite the uncertainty, ASML posted strong Q2 results, with net bookings soaring to €5.54 billion. Exceeding analyst expectations by 25%, likely driven by demand for AI-related products and orders from TSMC.

However, internal challenges at major clients Intel and Samsung, along with broader geopolitical risks, cloud the company’s outlook. CEO Christophe Fouquet emphasized that while growth is still the goal, it “cannot be confirmed at this stage.” Analysts note that continued Chinese demand and TSMC’s strength helped buoy this quarter, but the long-term picture remains highly sensitive to global trade developments.