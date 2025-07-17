WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump blasts supporters as “weaklings” over Epstein files as GOP demands transparency

President Donald Trump lashed out at his allies this week, calling them “weaklings” for buying into what he labeled the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” as tensions grow within the Republican Party. GOP leaders and followers are decrying the lack of transparency in the Epstein case. In a fiery Truth Social post, President Trump accused some supporters of falling for Democratic “bullshit” and declared he no longer wanted their support. The outburst comes amid rising GOP frustration over the Department of Justice’s recent memo stating there is no Epstein “client list” and no plans to release further documents. Trump, defending his administration’s handling of the issue, said the controversy was distracting from his presidential successes and implied that those continuing to press the matter were doing the Democrats’ bidding.

Despite the President’s attempt to shut down the conversation, prominent Republicans have kept the pressure on. House Speaker Mike Johnson and former Vice President Mike Pence have both called for greater transparency, with Pence asserting that “anyone associated with Epstein ought to be held up to public scrutiny.” Meanwhile, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie are leading a push to force a vote demanding the release of all Epstein-related documents through a discharge petition, which could challenge party leadership with bipartisan support. As other conservatives navigate how to demand accountability without falling out of favor, frustration is mounting among constituents and lawmakers alike, with some calling for public testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell and the appointment of a special counsel. Still, Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have downplayed the calls, with Bondi dismissing the likelihood of further disclosures. Trump, instead, continued doubling down on his claim that the controversy is a partisan smear.