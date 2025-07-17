NATIONAL NEWS – Alex Jones slams Trump over Epstein response, warns of ‘Cult-Like’ behavior

Infowars host Alex Jones publicly criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of alienating his base and veering into “cult-like” behavior over the controversy surrounding the Epstein files. Reacting to Trump’s dismissive stance and his Truth Social rant disowning former supporters who continue to demand transparency, Jones warned that “when somebody starts saying ‘don’t question things or you can’t be in our club,’ yeah, that’s a cult.” While insisting he was never part of a Trump cult, Jones said the president’s recent behavior, excommunicating critics and branding Epstein-related inquiries as Democratic “bullshit”, echoes the very tactics of the authoritarianism he once railed against.

Jones’s tirade escalated throughout his broadcast, mocking Trump’s reaction as “speaking ex cathedra from the throne of the God King” and comparing his language to papal excommunication. Despite repeatedly stating he never viewed MAGA as a cult, Jones said Trump’s refusal to address constituent concerns about Epstein and his erratic messaging, “180s on 180s on 180s”, are deeply troubling. “You couldn’t be doing a worse thing to yourself and America right now,” Jones said, urging Trump to “stop beating up your constituents” and provide real answers. The feud reflects growing divisions among hardline conservatives over Trump’s handling of the Epstein investigation and the broader direction of his movement.