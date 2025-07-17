WORLD NEWS – Israeli strike hits Catholic Church in Gaza, killing three and prompting apology and ceasefire call from the Pope

Ananya Roy, News Writer

An Israeli shell struck the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza on Thursday, killing three people and injuring ten others, including parish priest Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, according to church and hospital officials. The compound, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, had been sheltering hundreds of Palestinians, both Christian and Muslim, including children with disabilities, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem confirmed that two of the victims were a church janitor and an elderly woman receiving psychosocial support.

The Israeli military stated it is investigating the incident and issued a rare public apology, expressing “deep sorrow” over the casualties and damage. Religious leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and places of worship. The strike comes amid a broader Israeli campaign in Gaza launched in response to Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel, and as ceasefire negotiations continue with little visible progress. While Israel maintains that militants often operate from civilian areas, critics argue that civilian sites, including hospitals, schools, and now a church, are being hit with devastating consequences for those seeking refuge.