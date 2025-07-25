NATIONAL NEWS – Fired Epstein prosecutor Maurene Comey warns DOJ: “Fear Is the Tool of a Tyrant”

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, known for prosecuting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was abruptly fired from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office without explanation. Her dismissal came shortly after the Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, refused to release additional Epstein files, sparking public outrage. In a message to former colleagues, Comey warned that “fear is the tool of a tyrant,” urging them to resist intimidation and uphold the office’s mission to act “without fear or favor.” Her letter emphasized a commitment to truth and justice, particularly in the face of political interference.

Comey’s termination adds to a growing exodus of Justice Department attorneys reportedly pushed out for involvement in cases tied to Trump or the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who is also under investigation by the Trump administration, criticized what she described as a “new phase” that threatens prosecutorial independence. She expressed concern that unchecked firings could chill independent decision-making and erode the DOJ’s integrity. The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment