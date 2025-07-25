WHITE HOUSE NEWS – U.S. to withdraw from UNESCO again, citing anti-Israel bias

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The United States announced on Tuesday that it will once again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing concerns over national interest and what it sees as the agency’s anti-Israel bias. The State Department pointed to UNESCO’s recognition of Palestine as a member state and its promotion of “divisive social and cultural causes” as key reasons for the decision. The withdrawal, which will take effect at the end of December 2026, comes just two years after the U.S. rejoined the Paris-based agency under the Biden administration.

This marks the third time the U.S. has exited UNESCO and the second such move under President Trump. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed regret but said the agency had anticipated the decision and has prepared accordingly, emphasizing its work in Holocaust education and combating antisemitism. The U.S. had previously cut funding to UNESCO in 2011 following Palestine’s admission. Although the U.S. contributes about 8% of UNESCO’s current budget, the agency has diversified its funding in recent years and does not plan staff layoffs at this time.