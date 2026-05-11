NATIONAL – Savannah Guthrie returns as “TODAY” show host, after leads run cold to mother’s disappearance

By Renae Hefty

Savannah Guthrie returned to host the “TODAY” show on Monday, amid the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. Guthrie left her post at the anchor desk over two months ago to search for her mother and be with her family. On Monday morning, Guthrie returned to the “TODAY” show with co-anchor, Craig Melvin, telling him, “It is good to be home.” She has also described hosting the “TODAY” show as her purpose in life, which is why she wanted to return during this difficult time for her. After the show, Guthrie greeted fans gathered to support her outside of Rockefeller Plaza. The fans were holding pictures of Nancy Guthrie and wearing yellow ribbon pins, which matched Guthrie’s dress. The color is a symbol of hope and support for the search for Nancy. Noticeably holding back tears, Savannah Guthrie thanked the fans and supporters for their prayers and letters. “You guys have been so beautiful,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the night before her disappearance, having dinner at Annie Guthrie’s house. Reward of $100,000 for information about Nancy or her abductor and the Guthrie family is offering $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI released a video from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera of an armed and masked man outside her home on the morning she was reported missing. The unidentified man is described as average build, 5 feet 9 inches, to 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack 25-liter backpack.