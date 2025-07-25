POLITICS NEWS – House GOP scrambles to avoid Epstein records vote as summer recess looms

Ananya Roy, News Writer

House Republicans are under growing pressure to recess early to dodge a potentially explosive vote on releasing Jeffrey Epstein-related records. A bipartisan discharge petition, introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), could force a floor vote demanding public disclosure of investigative files tied to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their associates. The proposal, which overrides concerns over reputational or political damage, has stirred internal panic among Republicans amid mounting constituent calls and accusations of stonewalling transparency.

The controversy intensified after President Trump dismissed the uproar as a “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” accusing some supporters of falling for political “bullshit.” His comments backfired, further agitating GOP lawmakers already facing backlash over DOJ’s conclusion that Epstein’s death involved no foul play and that no “client list” exists. While Speaker Mike Johnson insists the House will remain in session through July 24, many Republicans are quietly urging leadership to end the term early to deflect scrutiny and quell growing dissent within the party.