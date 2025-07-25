NATIONAL NEWS – Do not give out your Amazon Prime password; critical alert issued over Prime account phishing scams

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Amazon has issued an urgent warning to its 200 million Prime customers following a surge in sophisticated phishing scams targeting their accounts. The company reported a sharp rise in fake emails and phone calls after its July Prime Day event, with scammers impersonating Amazon representatives to trick users into revealing login credentials and payment details. Common tactics include fraudulent messages about membership renewals or fake purchase confirmations, directing victims to counterfeit Amazon login pages designed to steal their information.

The tech giant revealed it has taken down over 55,000 phishing websites and 12,000 scam phone numbers in 2025 alone. Cybersecurity experts say scammers are increasingly using real names and addresses from the dark web to make their messages appear legitimate. Amazon is urging customers to avoid clicking suspicious links, use two-factor authentication, and access their accounts only via the official app or website. Any questionable messages should be reported directly at amazon.com/reportascam. The company emphasized it will never request payments or sensitive information by phone, email, or through third-party websites.