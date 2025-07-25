NATIONAL NEWS – Ford recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over fire risk from fuel injector cracks

Ananya Roy, News writer

Ford is recalling over 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to a fuel injector defect that could lead to engine fires. The recall affects specific 2021–2024 Bronco Sport models and 2020–2022 Escape models equipped with 1.5L engines. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue stems from cracked fuel injectors that may leak fuel into the engine compartment. If leaked fuel comes into contact with a hot engine or exhaust components, it poses a significant fire hazard.

Ford has been investigating the problem since 2022 and previously issued recalls tied to software updates in November 2022, March 2024, and March 2025. Between April and May 2025, the company identified corrosion as a factor contributing to injector cracks and linked the defect to eight reported underhood fires, six of which occurred in vehicles without updated engine control software. No injuries have been reported. Affected owners will receive notification letters beginning August 18 and can reference recall number 25S76 when contacting Ford’s customer service. The company will provide a free software update while a permanent solution is developed.