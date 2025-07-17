POLITICS NEWS – Senator Alsobrooks backs U-FIGHT Act to address uterine fibroid crisis in women’s health

Ananya Roy, News Writer

On Tuesday, Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) joined Reps. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) and Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) to announce her support for the Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health Treatment (U-FIGHT) Act, a key bill in a broader legislative effort to expand access to uterine health care. Alsobrooks also pledged to introduce a Senate companion to the House version, aiming to bolster federal investment in early screening, awareness, and treatment of fibroids. Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths in the uterus that can cause chronic pain, heavy bleeding, and fertility complications. It is typically treated with hormonal medications, non-invasive procedures, or surgical options such as myomectomy or hysterectomy, depending on the severity of symptoms and the patient's reproductive goals.

The lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for action, citing long-standing disparities in diagnosis and care. “No woman should have to suffer in silence,” Alsobrooks said during a press conference. Actress Lupita Nyong’o also joined the effort, sharing her personal experience with fibroids and endorsing the legislation as a crucial step toward improving education, research, and less invasive treatment options. Together, the legislative package, including the U-FIGHT Act, seeks to elevate uterine health as a national priority and address what Rep. Clarke called a “vital women’s health crisis.”