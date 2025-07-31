NATIONAL NEWS – Ghislaine Maxwell granted immunity ahead of DOJ interview, sparking bipartisan scrutiny

Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and related crimes, was recently granted limited immunity by the Department of Justice ahead of a two-day interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to an ABC News report released Friday.

The interviews, which spanned a total of nine hours, come amid growing political pressure on the Trump administration to disclose more details about Jeffrey Epstein, whose death and criminal network have fueled widespread speculation and conspiracy theories.

Maxwell’s legal team and DOJ officials have remained tight-lipped about the substance of the conversation. Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, described the discussions as “thorough” and emphasized that no topic was off limits, expressing confidence that “the truth will come out.” Blanche stated that more details would be made public “at the appropriate time.”

The type of immunity granted to Maxwell is typically used to encourage cooperation in ongoing investigations. While Markus confirmed he has not discussed a presidential pardon with the White House, former President Trump commented he is “allowed to do it” but hasn’t given it any thought.

Maxwell is currently appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court, a move opposed by the DOJ. She also faces a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Her meeting with Blanche has drawn criticism from both parties—Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) questioned her credibility, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the situation “stinks of high corruption.”