WORLD NEWS – Gaza “genocide” crisis deepens: Israel temporarily halts airstrikes as Jordan and UAE airdrop food supplies

Jordan and the UAE have delivered 25 tons of aid by air into Gaza, marking the first airdrop in months as hunger and malnutrition intensify in the region. Israel has responded to mounting international pressure by announcing a daily pause in military operations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in select areas and opening aid corridors from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the pause “long overdue” and stressed that airdrops alone are not enough, urging land access to reach those in desperate need.

The World Food Programme welcomed the pause, but warned that only a broader ceasefire can ensure sustained aid delivery. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 133 hunger-related deaths so far, including 87 children, and warned that without faster action, more lives will be lost. In a departure from her GOP colleagues, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called the stavation of hundreds of thousands of children “genocide”, as news reports from Gaza feature emaciated Palestinian children with swollen bellies, amputations and visible spines.