NATIONAL NEWS – Texas Governor Abbott signs GOP-backed redistricting map ahead of 2026 elections

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed a new congressional redistricting bill, finalizing a map championed by Republicans and supported by President Trump. Abbott hailed the measure on X, calling it the “One Big Beautiful Map” and saying it will make Texas “more RED in Congress.”

The map, passed after weeks of partisan debate, is designed to give Republicans a potential five-seat advantage in the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterms. Texas Democrats, who previously left the state to block legislative action, are now challenging the map in court, with a preliminary injunction hearing set for October 1-10 in El Paso. Meanwhile, California Democrats are pursuing their own efforts to create Democratic-friendly districts, subject to voter approval in a November referendum.