NATIONAL NEWS – Governor Newsom pushes “Election Rigging Response Act” to counter Texas GOP’s redistricting to add 5 U.S. House seats

Ananya Roy, News Writer

California Governor Gavin Newsom has urged state lawmakers to back his proposed “Election Rigging Response Act,” a November ballot measure that would allow Democrats to bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission and redraw California’s congressional map. The move comes in direct response to Republican-led mid-decade redistricting efforts in Texas, backed by former President Donald Trump, that could net the GOP up to five additional U.S. House seats. Newsom framed the proposal as a necessary countermeasure, arguing that California “cannot unilaterally disarm” in the face of what he called Trump’s coordinated bid to reshape congressional power.

The proposal, if passed by voters, would clear the way for new maps to be in place by the 2026 midterm elections, potentially bolstering Democratic representation in California’s 52 House districts. Standing alongside Democratic leaders in Los Angeles, Newsom cast the initiative as both a political and moral stand, while redistricting commission member Sara Sadhwani warned of increasing federal overreach, citing Border Patrol arrests outside the rally. Republicans have defended their efforts as lawful and routine, with DHS insisting its operations in Los Angeles were unrelated to the governor’s event.

This political clash is the latest volley in a nationwide partisan battle over congressional boundaries, with GOP-led states like Texas fast-tracking redistricting outside the traditional decade-long cycle, and Democratic leaders seeking ways to counterbalance those moves. Newsom said California’s maps, expected in the coming days, would be designed to “neutralize” Texas’s changes, underscoring his message that the fight for control of the House in 2026 has already begun.