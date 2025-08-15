NATIONAL NEWS – Trump-Putin Alaska summit aims for Ukraine ceasefire amid sharp disagreements and Trump’s hope for Nobel Peace Prize

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on Friday for their first face-to-face talks in six years, with the U.S. president aiming to broker a ceasefire in Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The high-stakes summit, taking place on a secure U.S. military base in Anchorage, follows Trump’s campaign promise to swiftly end the conflict. While Trump has expressed confidence in his ability to leverage his rapport with Putin, he acknowledged a “25% chance” the meeting may turn out unsuccess. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, excluded from the meeting, warned that any agreement made without Kyiv’s input would be meaningless.

The summit comes one week after Trump’s deadline for Russia to halt hostilities or face new sanctions—an ultimatum that appeared to pause following the announcement of the talks. Trump has oscillated between a conciliatory and hardline stance, at times suggesting “territory swaps” and at others warning of “very severe consequences” if Putin refuses to compromise. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has remained publicly firm on its demands, insisting on full control of occupied Ukrainian territories, a demilitarized Ukraine, and a pledge to stay out of NATO.

European leaders, also excluded from the Alaska talks, have voiced cautious optimism that Trump will represent their interests, though Kyiv remains alarmed by speculation over potential concessions. For Putin, the meeting offers a chance to press his strategic aims; for Trump, it is a test of his global dealmaking image and a key measure of his foreign policy record since returning to office. Whether the Alaska summit yields progress or simply underscores entrenched divisions will likely shape the next phase of the war—and Trump’s credibility as a peacemaker.