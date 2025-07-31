NATIONAL NEWS – Florida affordable senior housing complex created and funded by NBA legend Alonzo Mourning

A new 120-unit affordable housing complex for seniors, Astoria on the 9th, officially opened late May in Bradenton, Florida, offering much-needed relief for older residents on fixed incomes.

Developed by the Housing Trust Group in partnership with AM Affordable Housing — a nonprofit founded by NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning — the $37.4 million project aims to address the region’s growing housing crisis. Nearly half of Tampa Bay residents spend more than 50% of their income on rent, according to recent Census Bureau data.

“Being able to have a safe environment where they can age with dignity is extremely important,” said Mourning, who described the project as more meaningful than his basketball career.

Astoria offers units starting at $322 per month, reserved for those earning at or below 22%, 30%, or 60% of the area median income. Despite the affordability, the complex features luxury-style amenities designed to support independence and wellbeing.

The development sits just blocks from LECOM Park and reflects a broader effort to meet the urgent need for affordable senior housing, one community at a time.